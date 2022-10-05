MileVerse (MVC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MileVerse has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s genesis date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

MileVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

