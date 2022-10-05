Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Microtuber has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.13 million and $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.85 or 0.06649251 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00079609 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Microtuber

Microtuber is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MyConstant connects investors with borrowers to do business together. Crypto collateral backs investors' funds while its custodial partner manages the movement of funds and collateral. Medium "

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

