Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. 831,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,711,076. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

