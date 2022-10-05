Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

