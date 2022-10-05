Michael A. Metzger Sells 29,606 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNDX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 660,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,285. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

