MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.