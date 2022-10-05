MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
