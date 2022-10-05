MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 33,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

