MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.