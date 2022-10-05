MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $3.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

