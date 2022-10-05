MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
CMU stock remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 110,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
