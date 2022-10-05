MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU stock remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 110,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

