Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.74. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $136.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 33.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $369,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

