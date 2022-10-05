Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 5,878 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

