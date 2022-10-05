Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,762 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $249.27.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

