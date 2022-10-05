Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,679 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.07.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $318.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.