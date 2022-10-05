Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 305.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $301.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

