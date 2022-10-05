Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,916 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.