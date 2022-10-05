Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 48,148 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,148 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.13. 26,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.