Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0658 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00187072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000345 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

