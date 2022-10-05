Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.38. 1,339,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 353,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. The business had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $242,006.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Andrew Carnie sold 34,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $242,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,833,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,217 shares of company stock worth $782,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 510,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

