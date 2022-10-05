Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,428 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49,987.5% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 251,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,399. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

