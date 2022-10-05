Medica Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.93 (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Medica Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MGP opened at GBX 131 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.50 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Medica Group Company Profile
