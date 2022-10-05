Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,542. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.