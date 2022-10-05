Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,531 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 21,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.