Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,502. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

