Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 59,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.