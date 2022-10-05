Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.53. 1,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.53. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

