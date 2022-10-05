Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,719. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.