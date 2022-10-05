Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EYLD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.