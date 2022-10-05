Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.42. 8,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.14 and its 200 day moving average is $539.91. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.