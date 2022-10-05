McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.00. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,300. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.