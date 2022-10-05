McDonald Partners LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

