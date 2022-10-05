McDonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

IWD stock opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

