McDonald Partners LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

