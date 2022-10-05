McDonald Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

