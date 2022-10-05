McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of META stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

