McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 3.8 %

NKE opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

