McDonald Partners LLC Buys 3,551 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

