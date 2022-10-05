McDonald Partners LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

