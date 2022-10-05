McDonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

