McDonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $274.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

