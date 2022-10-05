McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $347.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

