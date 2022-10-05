McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.19

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 1304323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

