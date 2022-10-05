McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.