Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 403,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,233.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,838. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

