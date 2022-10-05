Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 403,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,233.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
RKT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,838. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
