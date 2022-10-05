Matthew Field Sells 13,449 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 7.2 %

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.55. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $62,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.