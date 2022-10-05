Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

