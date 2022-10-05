Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 10,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

