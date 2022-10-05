Mattern Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 129,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

