Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,639. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

