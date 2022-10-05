Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,510 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UCON traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

